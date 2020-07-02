The Hoito Restaurant is one step closer to being saved after a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign, called Save the Hoito, reached their goal of $25,000.
“It’s a small step in the big picture but it really shows we are getting the community support,” Heleena Stephens, member of the interim board, told The Chronicle-Journal on Tuesday.
The funds are an important step for the newly formed Finlandia Co-operative’s goal to save the Finlandia Labour Temple that houses the Hoito Restaurant.
