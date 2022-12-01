CP Rail’s Holiday Train is back on the rails following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As it rolls into Northwestern Ontario starting on Friday, its boxcar stage will feature Canadian Juno winner Tenille Townes and Oji-Cree songwriter Aysanabee, a member of Sandy Lake First Nation, a CP Rail bulletin said.
The train, which is lit up at night, has since 1999 generated more than $21 million and five million pounds of food for food banks in Canada and the U.S.
Concerts are free, but people are asked to bring a food or cash donation for community food banks.
The train’s Northwestern Ontario schedule is as follows:
FRIDAY
• Pic Mobert First Nation: 9 a.m. across from band office.
• Heron Bay: 11 a.m. at old CP Station.
• Marathon: 12:20 p.m. at former curling club parking lot.
• Schreiber: 2:45 p.m. at cenotaph beside Harvest Food Cupboard building.
• Nipigon: 5:30 p.m. cross from town hall.
• Thunder Bay: 8:30 p.m. at the CP train depot track, 440 Syndicate Ave.
SATURDAY
• Ignace: 9 a.m. at CP train station.
• Dryden: 11:30 a.m. at CP yard entrance at Queen Street and Earl Avenue.
• Vermilion Bay: 1 p.m. at Bay Street railway crossing.
• Kenora: 3:20 p.m. at the CP south yard across from Wholesale Store.
• Ingolf: 5:10 p.m. at CP tracks across from Ingolf Hotel.
