CP Rail’s Holiday Train is going to be back on the rails this fall following a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As it rolls into Northwestern Ontario starting Dec. 2, its boxcar stage will feature Canadian Juno winner Tenille Townes and Oji-Cree songwriter Aysanabee, a member of Sandy Lake First Nation, a CP Rail bulletin said.
The train, which is lit up at night, has since 1999 generated more than $21 million and five million pounds of food for food banks in Canada and the U.S.
