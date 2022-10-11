The Dew Drop Inn feeds up to 450 people every day and that number rose to 605 on Sunday when the group served its Thanksgiving dinner.
About 50 per cent of the patrons in Thunder Bay took their turkey dinners home and the other half enjoyed their meals in the Dew Drop’s dining room.
“I think it’s important for us to give the invitation to everyone in the community who cannot have a turkey dinner for whatever reason to come here and enjoy one with us,” said Michael Quibell, executive director of the Dew Drop Inn. “It’s a holiday and we want everyone to have that opportunity.”
The Regional Food Distribution Association had cooked and carved 500 pounds of turkey and baked 85 pumpkin pies for the dinner. Lifewater Canada also donated 80-dozen Prospector restaurant dinner rolls.
“This meal is really the community coming together to feed the people for Thanksgiving, it’s awesome,” said Quibell, adding the number of people using the Dew Drop has been increasing over the last couple of years.
“Times are tough out there,” he said. “I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.”
The dinner also wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of volunteers. There were 15 volunteers helping to serve Sunday’s dinner and Quibell said the Dew Drop Inn wouldn’t be able to do what it does every day without them.
At the Salvation Army’s Journey to Life Centre on Sunday, it was the Thunder Bay Professional Firefighters Association members and their families preparing and serving the Thanksgiving meal.
“We work on the front lines so we see the need in the community,” said firefighter Kevin Anderson, noting firefighters see people living in poverty or with mental health issues or isolated individuals on a daily basis.
“It’s important for them to have a nice meal on Thanksgiving when it’s supposed to be a family time,” he said. “It’s important for us to help out.”
The firefighters helped peel potatoes on Friday ahead of the dinner and also assembled the to-go containers for the takeout dinner on Sunday.
Salvation Army community and residential services executive director Gary Ferguson said it’s a phenomenal partnership they have with the firefighters’ association and it’s a fun and exciting time.
The dinner was originally set to be a return to the sit-down meal the Salvation Army offered before the pandemic. However, with some positive cases within the centre late last week, the decision was made to switch it to takeout only.
Ferguson said it’s still important to make sure they offer the meal.
“We all have so much to be grateful for and a lot of holidays aren’t necessarily joyful times to people,” he said. “It can be a lonely time where people don’t have family or friends. They might not have the economic resources to actually have a meal. We’re happy we can give back and grateful that we can help the community.”
