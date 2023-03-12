Thunder Bay-Atikokan MPP Kevin Holland may be spending more time closer to home in a new role.
Premier Doug Ford’s office announced on Friday that Holland will become parliamentary assistant for the Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs ministries.
Both departments are overseen by Kenora-Rainy River MPP Greg Rickford.
Holland, a former Conmee Township mayor, had initially been appointed as parliamentary assistant to the Municipal Affairs and Housing ministry.
That appointment garnered praise from Northwestern Ontario politicos, who noted Holland’s knowledge of municipal issues.
Holland’s transfer to Northern Development and Indigenous Affairs was among four parliamentary-assistant role changes announced on Friday. The other three MPPs included in the changes represent ridings in southern Ontario.
The premier’s office didn’t say why it made the portfolio changes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.