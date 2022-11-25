The province’s apparent rush to set the stage for new-home construction amounts to “an abuse of power” and ignores a duty to fully consult with First Nations rather than merely request their commentary after the fact, Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare said this week.
The proposed More Homes Built Faster Act, also known as Bill 23, “is a blatant violation of First Nations’ inherent, domestic, and international rights over their ancestral and traditional territories,” Hare said in a news release.
“Bill 23 will inevitably harm Ontario’s environmental heritage and weaken land and water environmental protection,” Hare added.
Premier Doug Ford has said the legislation is needed to quickly create homes to accommodate an expected large wave of immigration being encouraged by the federal government.
If Bill 23 becomes law, many of the new homes are expected to be built on previously undeveloped swaths of green belt in the vicinity of the Greater Toronto Area.
Hare warns the bill, if passed, will bring “unilateral legislative and administrative changes without consultation or engagement with First Nations.”
Hare called that “unacceptable, an abuse of power and a systematic sell-off of resources and a violation of existing treaties.”
