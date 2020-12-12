The staffing level at Southbridge Roseview long-term care home in Thunder Bay was so dire, according to a union official, that when the COVID-19 virus swept through the halls, it was only a matter of weeks before people began to die.
By Friday there were 34 active resident cases, 22 active staff cases and seven deaths.
“Roseview was already in a staffing crisis before the virus found its way into the building,” said Kari Jefford, president of Unifor local 229, representing 165 Roseview employees and more than 5,000 employees in Northwestern Ontario.
“It’s a death sentence once it’s in these long-term facilities, it’s almost impossible to stop and we’re seeing the results of that.”
