When Stacey Cham-Klein pulled her two daughters, Olivia and Elaina, out of school a week before March break earlier this year with concerns over COVID-19, little did she know of the intense work ahead to keep the girls up to par with their education.
With the girls enrolled in the French immersion, program, Cham-Klein faced new challenges to propel them through a French curriculum while trying to navigate through the language. Cham-Klein does not speak French.
“I work from home and we were able to do a lot of assignments reasonably easily, but the only problem we had was when the teacher’s notes were all handed out to the parents in French,” she said. “I spent a lot of time on Google Translate figuring things out. That wasted a lot of time and was quite frustrating for my daughter, who is an ‘I’ve got to get this done’ kind of kid.”
The family struggled to keep up with the lessons but didn’t know if something was or wasn’t covered in the classroom.
“We got lots of math assignments and French language assignments but we didn’t get the subjects (that were already covered so I took to the school board curriculum website and asked my daughter, “did you do this with your teacher? Did you cover this? Did you look at building bridges or other experiments that they had? If there was a ‘no,’ then we would spend a week or a few days on that subject and just picked up the pieces where she didn’t have any memory of doing certain subjects that were in the curriculum.”
Cham-Klein said normally they would be going to the library and borrowing French books.
“But of course we couldn’t do that, (due to the COVID-19 closure), so we ended up going to the (school’s) online resources and contacted our school librarian,” she said.
“She was able to point me toward how to access the French online books for kids from the Thunder Bay Public Library,” she said.
Cham-Klein says they were going through a few of those books a week but she could not correct her daughter on the pronunciations.
A video that follows the books helped her hear the literature and read it back.
Cham-Klein says she thinks this equated to the same amount of work that teachers would have for doing their lesson plans because “that’s what we were doing, making up our own lesson plans as we went along. If she didn’t cover building bridges, surface tension, elasticity and all that stuff in school . . I had to create something at home.”
As the new school year approaches, the Cham-Klein family will continue to keep their children out of the classroom because of other family members’ health issues and risks of contacting the virus. They are concerned about the education that they will now have to provide for their girls outside the classroom.
“Are they going to be getting the same quality of education and same opportunities and assignments that they would in the school?” asked Cham-Klein. “We have taken on a French tutor on the side as well as recruited cousins that are French that we can Facetime and tried to keep up, otherwise, I really don’t know how I’m going to keep their French skills to the same level they would be in the school.”
She added that she doesn’t know what support the school board is going to have in place for her girls. “And that is our really big concern for us, home schooling or remote learning goes.”
