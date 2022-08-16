A home was saved from a shed fire on Broadway Avenue on Friday evening.
Thunder Bay Fire Rescue responded to the shed that was fully ablaze when crews arrived at 6:30 p.m.
The fire was beginning to spread to the home located next to the shed. Firefighters initiated a rapid fire attack and extinguished the flames that had consumed the shed and spread to the home.
By getting the fire under control, the threat of fire extending into the interior of the home was eliminated. Some fire had spread into the soffit and eves of the home, but firefighters cut into the roof section of the rear of the home to extinguish the fire in the roof portion of the home.
A lone male occupant was able to evacuate the home safely.
An investigation determined the cause to be accidental due to a faulty electrical battery charging appliance located inside the shed.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries at the scene and was taken to hospital for treatment and release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.