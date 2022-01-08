Two Toronto area men were arrested after Thunder Bay police disrupted an attempted home takeover early Friday morning.

Thunder Bay police officers were sent to a West Amelia Street residence around 2 a.m. to check on the welfare of a resident in possible distress.

The welfare check was connected to a suspected home takeover.

Once officers made contact with the person, they discovered a home takeover was in progress.

Two males were found to be in the home and unwanted. Both were arrested for being unlawfully in a dwelling, city police say.

They say the males were believed to be using the home to traffic cocaine. Cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking were also seized.

Hoshea Muanza-Mpoyi, 18, of Courtice, Ont., and Ozron Ozon Walters, 21, of Toronto are both charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and being unlawfully in a dwelling.

Both men appeared in bail court on Friday and remain in custody with future court dates.

None of the allegations against either accused have been proven in court.