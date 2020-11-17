Five people have been charged with drug-trafficking related offences after an investigation into a possible home takeover on Sunday.
City police officers responded to complaints of a possible home takeover around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday at a residence on Limbrick Street. Upon arrival, officers learned unwanted individuals were inside the home and allegedly trafficking illicit drugs.
Five people are arrested, including two from the Greater Toronto Area. A quantity of suspected fentanyl and percocet pills were found as well as cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.
Anthony Nicholas Kaplanis, 40; Dana Florence Ann Nobis,36; and Amanda Yvonne Owen, 22, all from Thunder Bay are facing charges of possession of fentanyl and oxycodone for the purpose of trafficking along with a 17-year-old male and Nathaniel Joshua Matthews, 22, both from Brampton, Ont.
The 17-year-old suspect was also on a court-ordered condition not to attend the District of Thunder Bay.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.