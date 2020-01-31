If it’s freezing outside in Fort Frances at daybreak or midday, and you’ve got no place to go, there’s a good chance you’ll run into Monica Sus.
Along with about 10 other volunteers, Sus helps keep the doors open at a “warming centre” inside the town’s former train station.
Starting at 8 a.m., the homeless can take a load off and get a bowl of homemade soup and bread until the doors close 12 hours later.
Sus said the end of the day used to be the hardest part — having to lock up and tell people they had to leave and find a place to sleep on their own.
