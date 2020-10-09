It’s been a long time coming, but it’s literally a dream come true for Thunder Bay’s John Fletcher.
The 91-year-old honorary chief of Missanabie Cree First Nation has lived to see come to fruition what he began in earnest 30 years ago — the settlement of the band’s long-standing land claim.
“It was one of my nephews who came to me (in the early 1990s) and said, ‘Let’s see if we can get our land back,’” Fletcher, a retired letter carrier, recalled on Thursday.
