A new and trendy gaming cafe called Carlito’s is shining on Simpson Street and it’s the beginning of more projects to come.
Thunder Bay businessman Chris Talarico refurbished the older building and has purchased other properties in the area. The cafe building also houses a bike shop and residential apartments.
Talarico has a vision to revitalize the area and has put his money upfront, but when it came to applying for the recently publicized City of Thunder Bay’s Downtown Improvement Grant Program, he was turned down.
Eligible property or business owners can apply for up to four grants in the program which is administered by the city’s planning services division and implemented through the amended community improvement plan.
Funding is based on the council budget that is approved annually. This year, the council approved the project budget of $200,000 with half of that money coming from a partnership with the Economic Development Commission.
“I sent them pictures of the building,” Talarico said. “And I (followed all the criteria). They said everything looks great and there should be no problem — then I didn’t hear back from them. It was mid-October (2021), we were losing the (construction) season, and we were losing days on when we could paint. So I gave the (contractor) the OK to start (painting) because he was waiting on me — and that was my undoing.”
When the city representative drove by the building, the painting was underway and the work was deemed “started before the approval “ for the grant money.
Devon McCloskey, supervisor of planning services with the city, said this grant program has rules to make it an even playing field and fair for everyone. The money is there to incentivize people to do the work.
“We don’t fund work that’s been completed retroactively. So we need to go through our process and give approval to an application before the work starts,” McCloskey said. “We’ve got a process where we require multiple quotes, we require copies of paid invoices, and then we have an evaluation criteria that goes along with making sure that all of the information is there, that they’re the owner of the property and that they’re up on their taxes.”
Talarico says he asked for $8,000 for the facade improvement and had already completed all the work inside the building. He also purchased and converted the former Odd Fellows Hall on Park Avenue into a four-plex housing unit and was denied the grant money for that project because he changed the building from a hall to a residential building.
“We were doing work that the city deems important, like fighting urban sprawl, reinvesting into the downtown cores and creating mixed-use zoning,” he said. “You need businesses and you need people living nearby those businesses.”
Meanwhile, on Simpson Street, Talarico, his father and his uncle have turned the project into a family affair by purchasing other properties for future development in the south core.
McCloskey said she is looking forward to working with Talarico in his future endeavours and says he has done a nice job with his cafe, which serves an array of coffee, sandwiches and pastries and features all of the latest modern board games for playing.
“In recognizing that there hasn’t been a lot of improvements in that area, he’s one of the first, if not the first, taking the risk to do that kind of work,” she said.
“We certainly applaud him for doing it and thank him for contributing to some revitalization.”
She called the grant program “pretty wonderful” and reminds people during the application process that it is “a bit of homework” to get things together but well worth the work.
