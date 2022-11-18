City police are investigating a homicide after a deceased male was discovered late Thursday evening.
Thunder Bay police officers attended a residential address in the 200 block of Pearl Street around 11:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they found the body of a deceased adult male.
The major crimes and forensic identification units are involved in the investigation, which is being treated as a homicide.
A post-mortem examination of the victim is being scheduled and the identity of the victim has not been confirmed.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact police at 684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
