The Thunder Bay Horticultural Society booth at the Thunder Bay Country Market was a success.
It ran for eight weeks from Feb. 23 to April 16 on Wednesdays and Saturdays, with only two cancellations due to stormy weather.
We had an excellent time at the market meeting with people and explaining to them what the Thunder Bay Horticultural Society is all about.
People were greeted and asked if they had heard about the horticultural society.
They were then informed that we are a group of people with varying skill levels in gardening, from master gardeners to beginners and everything in between. That we meet at the Oliver Road Community Centre every third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m., from February to June, and September to November.
Our gatherings typically involve a short business meeting of the society, followed by a guest speaker on a gardening topic and garden tours in July and August.
They were also informed that 2022 was declared the Year of the Garden and that red flowers were the colour chosen for the year as well as of our upcoming contest and the 100th anniversary of the society in 2023.
A lot of postcards and flyers were handed out — 200-plus — with an invitation to come to the next meeting along with the presentation topic of the month.
We are thrilled by the community’s interest in our society and our opportunity to answer their questions. We’ve learned a lot from conversing with the public, including their approach and/or tips and tricks for gardening.
While a few memberships were sold during this time, the main objective of the booth was to get the word out about the Thunder Bay Horticultural Society and for people to come to a meeting and see what we are all about.
A special thank you to Shirley Robson for her time at the booth, as well as the items she brought and her historical knowledge of the society. We would also like to thank Pat Izsak, Diane Couch, Maddison Lehr, Ian Robson, Wilma Wood and Donna Vaantaa for volunteering their time at the booth, which brings us to 83-plus volunteer hours.
Finally, thank you to the Thunder Bay Country Market for allowing us to set up a booth. We look forward to future opportunities to connect the public to the Thunder Bay Horticultural Society.
Thank you and happy gardening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.