The Thunder Bay Horticultural Society celebrated its 100th anniversary on Jan. 23.
A well attended celebration was held at the Oliver Road Community Centre on Jan. 21.
Notable attendees were Thunder Bay Mayor Ken Boshcoff, MP Patty Hajdu, MP Marcus Powlowski, Jennifer Pinder standing in for MPP Kevin Holland, Coun. Dominic Pasqualino, and Sandra Mazur, District 14 director with the Ontario Horticultural Association, along with many society members both new and old.
On display was the society's achievements over the years, along with the Original Minutes Books dating Jan. 23, 1923.
The slogan for this year is “100 years and growing,” which fits in perfectly with the 100th Flower and Vegetable Show on Sept. 21.
Presentations at the monthly meetings, held the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Oliver Road Community Centre, will be along the lines of past, present and future topics, starting with heritage seeds by Superior Seed Producers on Feb. 16.
The society will also be hosting the District 14 annual general meeting from June 2-4, plant sale on June 10, and garden tours, Garden Beautification Awards and Purple Flower contest, with the latter two being open to the general public.
The stars aligned this year with the featured colour being purple, which is part of our society's colour of purple and green, Year of the Garden-Plant Purple, and the Ontario Horticultural Association lavender.
Congratulations to the Thunder Bay Horticultural Society for achieving this milestone and happy growing to the next 100 years.
