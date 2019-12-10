Myrna Letourneau said she was speechless when she learned she had been named the first recipient of the Clay Mosley Memorial Award this month by Hospice Northwest.
“I was taken aback because I wasn’t expecting it,” said Letourneau, who travelled to Thunder Bay from her home in Geraldton to accept the award for Outstanding Hospice Volunteer Service.
“I know they wanted to honour Clay’s memory because he was a very strong hospice volunteer in Thunder Bay and he did a lot for the organization, so for me to be recognized in his memory was a real honour,” said Letourneau, a volunteer with the non-profit organization since 2004.
