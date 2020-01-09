Thunder Bay’s hospital emergency room has been experiencing a higher than normal volume of visits and admissions.
They are at surge capacity, meaning a 99 per cent occupancy rate. Sixty-four patients have also been admitted to the hospital’s transitional care unit at Hogarth Riverview Manor.
Because of the busy nature of the ER, administrators at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre said in a news release that wait times could be longer than anticipated.
