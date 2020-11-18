Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has been recognized with an award from the Trillium Gift of Life Network.
The award recognizes the hospital for efforts in 2019 and 2020 to integrate organ and tissue donation to quality end-of-life care.
The hospital received the Provincial Benchmark for Conversion Rate Award by going over the target of a 63 per cent conversion rate set by the Trillium Gift of Life Network. The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre achieved a 67 per cent rate.
