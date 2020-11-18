Celebrating achievement

Kiley Perrier, organ and tissue donation co-ordinator with the Trillium Gift of Life Network; Dr. Sam Arora; and Chad Johnson, manager of critical care services and operational lead with the Trillium Gift of Life Network.

 Submitted by Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has been recognized with an award from the Trillium Gift of Life Network.

The award recognizes the hospital for efforts in 2019 and 2020 to integrate organ and tissue donation to quality end-of-life care.

The hospital received the Provincial Benchmark for Conversion Rate Award by going over the target of a 63 per cent conversion rate set by the Trillium Gift of Life Network. The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre achieved a 67 per cent rate.

