The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is moving its pandemic response level to the red-control level in response to the increased level of viruses — not just COVID-19 — in the community.
On Wednesday there were 46 COVID-positive patients admitted at the hospital with two of them in the intensive care unit.
There was one confirmed COVID outbreak in the forensic mental health in-patient unit, which began on Dec. 20.
The hospital’s occupancy rate was at 101.5 per cent with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at nearly 91 per cent.
The move to the red-control level takes effect Friday and the decision was based on the need to preserve hospital capacity and staffing because of increased levels of COVID, influenza and respiratory virus.
Masking and entrance screening guidelines remain in place at the hospital.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported on Wednesday the influenza A outbreak at Hogarth Riverview Manor’s bluebell home area was over as of Dec. 24.
However, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the spruce grove home area.
