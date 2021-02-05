The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences doesn’t expect to clear its backlog of surgeries until the end of September.
Additional rooms and extended hours have been used to help clear the backlog of procedures resulting from the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hospital will be caught up on endoscopic procedures by the end of March but there are still 3,000 surgical cases to clear.
