The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has downgraded its pandemic response level from red-control to orange-restrict.
By moving to the orange level, the hospital is able to reduce restrictions on learners within the health sciences centre and volunteers as well as external care partners.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.