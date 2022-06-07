The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre has moved its pandemic response level from red (control) to orange (restrict) after a decreasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in the community and region.
The number of COVID hospitalizations at the hospital has also been decreasing and there are less active cases in the Thunder Bay area. Masking and entrance screening remain in place.
On Monday, there were 28 COVID-positive patients admitted at the health sciences centre with two of those patients in the intensive care unit.
On Monday, Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 59 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Friday and 118 active, confirmed cases.
The health unit and St. Joseph’s Care Group say the virus has broken out at Bethammi Nursing Home on the second floor. However, the outbreak at Southbridge Roseview has ended. The outbreak at Shelter House Thunder Bay has also ended. There are six outbreaks in high-risk settings in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.