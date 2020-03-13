The staff at Thunder Bay’s hospital know best the items needed to enhance patient care.
“They’re here every day doing what they do in terms of patient care,” said Barry Streib, secretary and chair of governance of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation. “If there is anything new out there that can do that, they’re looking out for that.”
Every year, staff are invited to submit applications for equipment they believe could assist patient care at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre through the hospital’s Family Care Advancements Recommended by Employees (CARE) grants.
On Monday, the hospital’s foundation announced $64,000 in funding to 31 different projects from new chemotherapy chairs and seatbelt alarms to kitchen appliances and musical instruments for the adult mental health department.
A tipi to provide a cultural space to perform Indigenous ceremonies and gatherings is also being funded through a Family CARE grant.
“Ever year we get applications from the staff at the hospital and we have a committee that reviews all of those applications and we make our best decision possible in order to award the grants,” said Streib.
The money is raised through the foundation as well as the hospital’s volunteer association.
The Hospital Elder Life Program (HELP) received funding for Alzheimer’s and dementia activity blankets and pillows.
HELP manager Matthew Shonosky said the blankets and pillows, which feature different textures, shapes and music, are able to distract patients through stimulation so they can get the treatment they need.
“Our population is continuing to age and we’re seeing a lot more patients diagnosed with cognitive impairments such as dementia and Alzheimer’s,” he said. “Oftentimes they pull out essential equipment like IVs, medical tubing and heart monitors.”
Through research, Shonosky discovered other health institutes in Canada are using the blankets and he said it allows the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre to use alternative methods to medications and physical restraints in order to treat patients.
“Any way we can focus on patient care is the number one priority,” he said.
A full list of the grants can be found online at healthsciencesfoundation.ca/familycare.
(This story was originally published March 10, 2020)
