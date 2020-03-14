Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre officials say they are prepared if the city sees a case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
As of Friday afternoon, the hospital had tested 12 people with presumptive cases of the virus with 11 test results coming back clear of COVID-19. The results of the 12th test are still pending.
To manage the virus, which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization earlier this week, the TBRHSC has implemented its incident management system and incident manager, Dr. Stewart Kennedy, said they have been prepared to deal with a pandemic since the SARS virus in the early 2000s.
As of Friday afternoon, visitors are not allowed at the hospital until further notice. Patients are allowed one care partner, chosen by them, who is able to come and go as needed.
Screening will also be set up at each entrance of the hospital. People entering the building will be asked a brief series of questions and their temperature will also be taken.
Kennedy advised any outpatients arriving for appointments and staff to arrive early to allow time for screening.
Four entrances will be open during the day. At night, only the emergency department doors will be open, and labour and delivery.
“We must continue to take care of our sick so we are still open for business,” said Kennedy.
“We are not cancelling surgeries. We are not cancelling outpatient visits at this point in time. But if this pandemic arrives in our city, we may have to escalate each and every hour of the day.”
The hospital is also establishing an assessment centre. Kennedy says they anticipate will be operational by Monday or Tuesday.
The centre will consist of trailers outside of the emergency department doors where people exhibiting symptoms of the virus — mainly a cough and fever — can be screened and tested.
From that point, they will be advised by the nurses whether to self-monitor or self-isolate at home or they will be taken to the ER.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus — such as a cough, fever or shortness of breath — should first call the Thunder Bay District Health Unit at 625-5900 or Telehealth at 1-866-797-0000 and those agencies will help with access to testing and treatment. They will also advise if someone should stay home and self-monitor or go to the hospital’s assessment centre.
