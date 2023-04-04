The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is transitioning out of its pandemic response system into what it’s calling a new normal.
The hospital issued a news release late Friday afternoon stating it has followed guidance from public health authorities and the Ministry of Health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, so now in alignment with provincial direction and other hospitals in Ontario, the Regional is moving its pandemic responsive activities into regular hospital operations to form a new standard practice.
The first phase of the transition began on Saturday with the discontinuation of using internal pandemic response levels and now using only a normal state or restrictive state, the latter of which would only be used if there is a need to reinstate protective measures.
There will also no longer be screening booths in the main entrance but rather passive entrance screening that includes check-in stations that will have hand sanitizer and masks. Volunteers and security staff will be on site to help with any questions.
The essential care partners and care partners policy has been updated and patients are asked to connect with their health care team for details.
Masking will still be mandatory for all patients, care partners, staff and individuals coming to the hospital.
Access to the hospital will still be through the main entrance from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. or the emergency department. Patients using labour and delivery and the renal units can access those doors from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The assessment centre operations will continue without any changes.
