The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s occupancy continues to sit above 100 per cent.
On Tuesday, the hospital had 28 COVID-positive patients. Eight of those patients were in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy was at 105 per cent and the intensive care unit’s occupancy was at 95.5 per cent.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 172 active, lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday and the Northwestern Health Unit reported 205 active, high-risk cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.