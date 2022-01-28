While having 46 patients infected with COVID-19, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre’s occupancy rate continues to hover just above 100 per cent.
Among the patients with the deadly pandemic virus, six are in the intensive care unit, which has an occupancy rate of 86 per cent.
The hospital’s medical and surgical occupancy is at 100.8 per cent.
The Northwestern Health Unit is reporting a seven-day positivity rate of 24.2 per cent in its jurisdiction west of Thunder Bay, with three active institutional outbreaks.
The health unit also reports 369 active high-risk cases in its area and three active cases in the hospital due to the virus.
Library service
As COVID-19 restrictions are set to begin lifting in Ontario again next week, the Thunder Bay Public Library is set to resume in-person services starting Feb. 7 at its Waverley, County Park and Mary J.L. Black branches. Curbside service will continue at the Brodie Library until it can be determined if it’s able to offer safe and consistent in-person services based on staffing capacity.
Curbside service will not be offered at any branch on Feb. 4 for staff training, which had been planned before the move to curbside at the beginning of this month.
Library staff will also be offering free printing and laminating of COVID-19 vaccination records.
Sioux Lookout
reopening
The Corporation of the Municipality of Sioux Lookout is also preparing to reopen its recreation centre and arena for next week.
Capacity limits of 50 per cent will be allowed for non-spectator areas, including the fitness centre. Spectator areas will be limited to 50 per cent or 500 people.
Appointments are required to access the gym and fitness centre.
