Terrace Bay’s McCausland Hospital has received a $1-million provincial grant so it can make plans to modernize the facility’s aging emergency department and make other improvements, the province said on Friday.
The money is for “identifying programming, operational and space requirements, and assessing how the project can further help address the health care needs of patients and families in the region,” a provincial news release said.
McCausland, which is 40 years old, serves a catchment area of 4,000 people.
