As COVID-19 cases remain low and vaccination rates continue to rise, the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is closing its Covid call centre.
The hospital is also reducing the hours of the COVID-19 assessment centre as the demand for testing has decreased with the rise in vaccinated individuals.
