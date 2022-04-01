The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre is treating 24 patients admitted at the hospital with COVID-19. Among those patients, eight are in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical and surgical occupancy is at about 102.3 per cent and the intensive care unit occupancy is at 86.4 per cent.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 62 cases of COVID-19, which was updated from Monday after four cases were removed through data quality checks.
There are 118 active lab-confirmed cases in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.