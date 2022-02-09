The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre continues to have more than 40 patients admitted with COVID-19.
On Tuesday, the hospital reported it had 45 patients admitted who have tested positive for the pandemic virus, with eight of those patients in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s medical/surgical occupancy is at 101 per cent, and its intensive care unit is at 86.4 per cent. The health sciences centre is now dealing with just one COVID outbreak in its 1A oncology unit. The outbreak on the transitional care unit’s cedar wing was declared over on Tuesday.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit released its latest vaccination statistics on Tuesday, reporting that 83.2 per cent of the district’s population involving all ages has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 77 per cent have received two doses.
The Northwestern Health Unit has seen 90.4 per cent of its catchment area’s population west of Thunder Bay receive at least one dose of a vaccine and 82.4 per cent receive two doses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.