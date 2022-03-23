The practices will also continue at all of the hospital’s satellite buildings.
On Tuesday, the hospital had 25 patients with COVID-19, and seven of them were in the intensive care unit.
The hospital’s occupancy was at 99.6 per cent on Tuesday with the intensive care unit’s occupancy at 90.9 per cent.
The hospital also is moving from its lockdown pandemic response level to the control level based on several factors, including the more controlled level of patients with the virus admitted to the hospital, decreasing the size of the COVID-19 unit, a decline in cases locally and easing of provincial restrictions.
The Thunder Bay District Health Unit reported 101 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday and 153 active, confirmed cases in the district.
West of Thunder Bay, the Northwestern Health Unit reported a seven-day positivity rate of 17.6 per cent on Monday.
The Northwestern Health Unit’s coverage area also had 264 active, high-risk cases and one institutional outbreak.
