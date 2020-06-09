Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre celebrated Pride Month with a virtual ceremony on Monday.
The hospital is flying the Pride flag and has a Pride Lives Here sign after the virtual ceremony held on Facebook live.
In a speech, Jean Bartkowiak, president of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, said the sign and the flag are ways to support the 2SLGBTIQ+ community and commemorates the hospital’s commitment to an inclusive environment for patients, staff and families.
