Proud moment

Jason Veltri, chair of Thunder Pride and contract procurement specialist with the Northern Supply Chain, and Jean Bartkowiak, president of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, take part in a ceremony celebrating Pride Month on Monday at the hospital.

 Brent Linton

Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre celebrated Pride Month with a virtual ceremony on Monday.

The hospital is flying the Pride flag and has a Pride Lives Here sign after the virtual ceremony held on Facebook live.

In a speech, Jean Bartkowiak, president of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, said the sign and the flag are ways to support the 2SLGBTIQ+ community and commemorates the hospital’s commitment to an inclusive environment for patients, staff and families.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.

