A Thunder Bay Regional hospital employee has tested positive for COVID-19 but exposure to patients and employees is thought to be minimal.
Dr. Steward Kennedy, incident manager at the hospital, said Saturday the support worker’s movements were carefully traced and “we don’t expect further, if any, spread within the hospital.”
The source of the infection is still unknown, “but we don’t expect that it was in the hospital,” Kennedy said in his daily briefing.
Kennedy was clearly annoyed at reports of some impatient visitors to the emergency department berating staff for carrying out strict rules around protection from coronavirus.
“I have certain words I could say to these people that I cannot say on this broadcast,” said Kennedy.
He was willing to say, “Behave yourself and be kind.”
The hospital’s dedicated COVID-19 unit should be operational by Monday or Tuesday. Kennedy said that no visitors will be allowed, “no exceptions.” Telephone and virtual options will be available on this unit and on a second that is planned for the expected surge of positive cases.
As of Saturday there were two cases being treated at the hospital, both in stable condition, with 29 presumptive cases awaiting test results.
Kennedy said those with whom he has been trying to expedite shipment of materials for use with in-house testing equipment “are probably getting sick of hearing from me.”
He said test results are still taking two to three days to return from provincial labs, a situation he called “unacceptable.”
Kennedy said that accommodations for high-risk staff treating COVID-19 patients are being arranged with hotels and post-secondary institution residences.
He also said that restaurant offers of food for hospital staff are coming in regularly. Those who wish to arrange such donations can email volunteering@tbh.net for instructions on how to safely follow the process that has been set up.
There are 26 cases in the Thunder Bay district, 21 of them in the city, according to the district health unit website on Saturday.
