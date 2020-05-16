Thunder Bay’s hospital was surrounded by a show of support and
gratitude on Thursday evening.
Members of the community formed a prayer circle around the Thunder Bay
Regional Health Sciences Centre and listened to a live broadcast from
UCB Radio featuring music and prayers to show support for patients and
staff as well gratitude to health-care workers at the hospital working
during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was organized by the Healthcare/EMS Regional Prayer Chain
with help from the Thunder Bay-United in Prayer Facebook group as a way
to also honour David Tschirsch, who died from COVID-19 on April 23.
Local videographer and owner of Imagine Films, Alan Auld, was there to
capture the event on camera.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The
Chronicle-Journal
