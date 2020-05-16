Part of the circle

A prayer circle was formed around the Thunder Bay Regional Health

Sciences Centre on Thursday evening.

 Imagine Films

Thunder Bay’s hospital was surrounded by a show of support and

gratitude on Thursday evening.

Members of the community formed a prayer circle around the Thunder Bay

Regional Health Sciences Centre and listened to a live broadcast from

UCB Radio featuring music and prayers to show support for patients and

staff as well gratitude to health-care workers at the hospital working

during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was organized by the Healthcare/EMS Regional Prayer Chain

with help from the Thunder Bay-United in Prayer Facebook group as a way

to also honour David Tschirsch, who died from COVID-19 on April 23.

Local videographer and owner of Imagine Films, Alan Auld, was there to

capture the event on camera.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal

