As the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre prepares to resume elective surgeries and diagnostic services, it will have to deal with thousands of scans in its backlog.
In the hospital’s daily situation report, incident manager Dr. Stewart Kennedy said there are 2,000 MRI scans and 1,000 CT scans in the queue.
As long as the health sciences centre receives official approval from the province, Kennedy said they hope to begin to address that backlog beginning Monday but they will have to do it with a gradual approach so as not to overwhelm the system.
The hospital plans to begin increasing its surgical capacity by 25 per cent initially and diagnostic services by 25 to 50 per cent.
Anyone attending the hospital for an appointment is asked to fill out a screening form at tbrhsc.net/covid-19-information before coming to the hospital.
Kennedy said outpatients should also wear masks if they have them when coming to the hospital and to leave as soon as their appointment is finished.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the heath sciences centre had one COVID-19-positive patient in stable condition. A second individual had been discharged earlier that morning.
There are 27 presumptive cases of COVID-19 at the hospital.
Kennedy noted there haven’t been any new cases of the virus in the Thunder Bay district since May 20. While he still feels there are more cases out there, he said the area was just seeing “a trickle” and that was excellent news.
“Things are going in the right direction” he said.
There is still a prolonged turnaround time for most test results as the hospital has a shortage of the quick swab tests. However, more are expected to arrive next week. A public health lab is also expected to be operational next week in the city and those test results are expected to have a turnaround time of four to six hours.
As of Wednesday, there have been 81 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the district with two listed as active on the Thunder Bay District Health Unit’s website.
