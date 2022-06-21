When it comes to how the needs of Indigenous patients are viewed by hospital executives, Douglas Semple likely has a better understanding than many of his peers.
Before being appointed last week as Meno Ya Win Health Centre’s new chief executive officer, Semple was for many years an adviser to the Sioux Lookout hospital’s board of directors.
They liked what he had to say.
“We are confident that (Semple) will continue to provide the leadership he exemplified as adviser for the board and our senior management team,” the hospital said Thursday in a news release.
On any given day, the majority of patients at the 60-bed Meno Ya Win facility identify as Indigenous, originating from Sioux Lookout or the many remote First Nations located north of town.
When the hospital opened its doors in 2010, it committed to an approach that would make Indigenous patients feel confident that their cultural traditions and language would be respected while in care.
Semple, who is a member of Kasabonika First Nation located about 450 kilometres north of Sioux Lookout, suggests his roots will influence how the hospital is managed.
“I am a proud Indigenous warrior who comes from the (Croal Lake) lands west of the First Nation community of Kasabonika,” he declared in the news release. “This is who I am.”
Semple has been recognized by Nishnawbe Aski Nation for his leadership skills, and is a recipient of an Ontario Hospital Association North Award of Excellence.
Semple is replacing Heather Lee, who is retiring after working at Meno Ya Win since 2012. The hospital has 425 employees and a 20-bed extended-care wing.
