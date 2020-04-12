The Haven Hostel in Thunder Bay wants to help give a group of international students some extra financial help with a new GoFundMe campaign.
During the academic year, the Haven Hostel housed 18 international students to help alleviate a housing shortage.
As international air travel shut down due to the COVID-19 crisis, the hostel still has 14 students, with 11 of them from India who are not able to leave the country.
“We decided since international travel has been halted, that it is in both of our best interests to keep them safe and happy,” Holly Watson, co-owner and manager for Haven Hostel, told The Chronicle-Journal.
The hostel is planning to keep them housed until at least July 1 and they will continue to assess the changing situation of the pandemic on a daily basis.
In mid-March, Watson had planned to open the hostel on May 1 for the spring and summer tourism market, but that is no longer a possibility as the virus crisis continues.
Because the hostel has group accommodations they are able to offer a low rate so it is affordable for the students, many of whom have been laid off from their part-time jobs due to the pandemic.
The students are able to social distance and follow health unit guidelines. Watson said the students are not seemingly worried right now because they are together but they have said that their families are definitely worried about their safety.
A GoFundMe campaign was started with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to support the students.
“We are aiming for $10,000 because we have 14 students, but whatever we get we will allocate accordingly,” said Watson.
Anyone interested to donate can go online at GoFundMe.com/f/housing-and-safety-for-international-students
