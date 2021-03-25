Thunder Bay area leaders are questioning why the city hasn’t been declared a COVID-19 hot spot.
Mayor Bill Mauro issued a news release late Wednesday afternoon stating he’s received a large volume of calls from frustrated city residents experiencing difficulties using the Ontario government’s vaccine booking system and concerns of what is perceived to be a lack of available vaccine in the city.
Mauro said in a telephone call with the minister of health’s office on March 12, he asked why the city hadn’t been designated a hot spot and why Thunder Bay wasn’t included in the AstraZeneca pilot project using pharmacies to deliver vaccine to people ages 60 to 64.
See the full story in the print and digital editions of The Chronicle-Journal.
The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is complicated, far-reaching and ever-changing. We encourage you to read our full print edition daily to follow what’s happening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.