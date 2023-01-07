After one year of renovations, the refurbished Aiden Best Western Hotel is expected to open for business next month.
It will come after construction crews faced months of delays caused by supply chain and worker shortages in 2022.
Haseeb Mushtaq, who manages the hotel for the Skylight Hotel Group, says despite the delay and breaching the budget, they are excited to be approaching the completion of this phase.
“It took a little bit longer than expected but we are happy,” he said. “We are done with the renovation of the rooms and now we’re doing the lobby and the restaurant. The outside is already done so it’s good.”
Mushtaq described the amount of work done to the former Shoreline Hotel on the city’s waterfront. Each room underwent replacement of new electrical systems, plumbing, drywall, flooring, doors, windows and furniture. The decision to replace the carpeting with vinyl flooring was made for several reasons which include it’s easy to clean, more sanitary, more durable and very modern.
“It just looks better,” he said.
The original 70 rooms have been condensed to 66, making some larger and more luxurious. Each room faces the lake and all balconies have been enclosed. All elevators have also been upgraded and the building exterior has been painted.
It has been transformed into what is claimed as Thunder Bay’s first boutique hotel.
Typically a boutique hotel is located in a city centre or trendy area where there is a main shopping area. A boutique hotel has no more than 100 rooms and offers a personal touch to every guest.
The exterior painting was made possible through a boost from the City of Thunder Bay’s downtown improvement grant program.
Paul Pepe, manager of Tourism Thunder Bay, says it’s always great to see new investments being made in the city’s tourism economy, particularly coming out of COVID and a tough few years for the hotel industry.
“It’s welcome news to see the transformation of the old Shoreline into an Aiden property, which is one of the Best Western’s boutique brands,” he said.
The new hotel provides more choices for visitors to the city, especially in the waterfront area where there’s been a growing demand from consumers who want to be close to the water.
“I think it fills a good niche that exists in the market,” he said.
Pepe pointed out that during the COVID-19 pandemic, Thunder Bay’s hotel occupancy outperformed most of Canada.
“We were in the top five hotel markets for occupancy rates through much of the pandemic, and even in recovery this past year, our numbers were back up almost close to pre-pandemic levels in terms of occupancy. The average daily rate jumped by about as much as 29 per cent over 2019,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mushtaq says the hotel’s restaurant will temporarily be available to hotel guests only.
“Once we open the hotel, we’re going to rent the restaurant to a good operator, but so far we are not (moving on that) yet,” he said. “But when the time comes we’ll get a good operator and then it will open to the public.”
The final phase of the project involves the construction of the rooftop patio. Mushtaq says once the hotel is up and running, they will apply to the city for approval to complete the patio.
“It depends on how long the city takes and then once the city approves it, then we’re going to start,” he said.
