An Ontario Fire Marshal investigator could be on the scene as early as today to begin probing a fire that heavily damaged a home in Thunder Bay’s south-core.

Nobody was injured in Thursday night’s Lynx Crescent blaze, but “it was a serious fire and we don’t know what caused it,” Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Eric Nordlund said Friday.

According to a Fire Rescue news release, a door and windows at the single-storey home were blown out from the heat when firefighters arrived just before 9:30 p.m.

When it was safe to enter the home, firefighters found that it was vacant, the release said. The home’s owner had evacuated before firefighters arrived, the release added.