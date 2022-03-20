An Ontario Fire Marshal investigator could be on the scene as early as today to begin probing a fire that heavily damaged a home in Thunder Bay’s south-core.
Nobody was injured in Thursday night’s Lynx Crescent blaze, but “it was a serious fire and we don’t know what caused it,” Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Eric Nordlund said Friday.
According to a Fire Rescue news release, a door and windows at the single-storey home were blown out from the heat when firefighters arrived just before 9:30 p.m.
When it was safe to enter the home, firefighters found that it was vacant, the release said. The home’s owner had evacuated before firefighters arrived, the release added.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.