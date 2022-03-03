Lifted COVID-19 restrictions has opened the doors to this year’s lottery house every Sunday for tours, but ticket sales will remain online.
The Fort William Rotary Club’s 36th annual house lottery tickets are on sale. The grand prize is a new house, built by Triad Contracting, at 118 Dogwood Cr. in the Sherwood Estates neighbourhood. The estimated value of the prize is $749,000.
The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a detached garage.
“It’s got a ton of windows so those people who like natural light, it’s definitely for them,” said Stephen Margarit of the rotary club.
This year the house will be staged, but the furniture doesn’t come with the prize.
“It just adds a little bit of something to picture how the house could look,” said Margarit.
Every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. the home will be open for viewing. Margarit said club volunteers will have QR codes on hand for people to be able to purchase tickets on their phones, but no physical tickets will be sold this year.
After extending the draw to the fall the last two years, the draw date is back on July 1 this year. Margarit said they’ll draw the winning ticket at Marina Park if the city holds in-person Canada Day celebrations this year.
Last year, the house lottery raised $572,000 for various local charities and non-profit organizations, which Margarit said was the best profit the club had seen from the lottery.
“I think most people buy a ticket for a chance to win but they know that all the proceeds stay local and help out charities,” he said. “There’s a multitude of charities that touch people’s lives in one way or another or they know someone who has benefited from one of those organizations. It’s really a great community cause.”
Last year, tickets sold out online within five weeks. They can be purchased online at https://fwrotaryhouselottery.ca.
An additional $50,000 in early bird cash prizes will be given away. The first early bird draw is on April 8 for $10,000 followed by two bi-weekly $2,500 draws. Weekly $5,000 draws start May 6.
