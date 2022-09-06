A family pet was rescued from a house fire on Thunder Bay’s north side Saturday morning.
City firefighters responded to reports of the blaze on Valley Street with possible trapped occupants around 3:30 a.m.
Fire crews encountered heavy smoke and flames showing from the front and side of the house and the inside was fully ablaze.
Firefighters searched the inside of the home to try to find trapped victims.
They were able to confirm no one was inside the home. A family pet was found and rescued during the search efforts .
Damage to the residence was extensive. The incident is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.