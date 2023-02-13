Organizers are excited and “guardedly optimistic” that the 37th annual Fort William Rotary House Lottery will be a success.
“There’s a challenge out there with the economy,” said Bob Hookham, co-chair of this year’s lottery. “We’re competing against the hospital (50/50 raffle). Everybody is struggling. Hopefully we’ll do as well as we’ve done in the past.”
This year’s grand prize is a four-bedroom home on Muskrat Drive in the Parkdale area. The home is valued at $750,000 and comes with an attached garage.
The home also features a high-efficiency natural gas furnace, air conditioning and air exchange system as well as a partially covered wood deck off of the kitchen.
There are 20,000 tickets available for purchase and last year’s house lottery saw nearly 16,000 sell.
“It’s always exciting to put the house lottery together and get it up and running,” Hookham said. “This year with the economy and everything else, everyone is kind of walking on eggshells a little bit but I think we’ll be OK.”
Even with the uncertainty, Hookham said there is a great need in Thunder Bay and the district for extra financial help that’s just not available. The money raised from the house lottery goes to various charities and organizations in the area such as the George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation, Our Kids Count and Camp Quality.
“The government can only fund certain things and money can only go so far,” Hookham said. “There are a lot of things that fall through the cracks.”
The house will be open for tours on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. starting on March 4. Tickets are $100 each or three for $250. They can be bought on site or online at fwrotaryhouselottery.ca. Tickets can also be purchased by phone between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily at 620-6011.
There is also $50,000 in early bird cash draws with the first taking place April 6.
The grand prize house draw will happen July 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Marina Park.
