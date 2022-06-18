On June 3, Fort William Rotary’s president, Dawn Sebesta, presented George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation with a cheque for $18,152. This generous donation to the foundation was made possible through the 2021 house lottery draw ticket sales and allowed the George Jeffrey Children’s Centre to retrofit 11 treatment rooms with dimming light switches.
When the centre’s beautiful building was completed in 2009, it was awarded a Diamond Level Award by Clean, Green and Beautiful City of Thunder Bay program. The centre earned this top honour for a number of structural and design elements, including lighting, windows, heating, roofing and greenery.
Specifically, lighting was highlighted for this award because the entire facility, including treatment spaces, were installed with motion sensor lighting in order to save on energy costs.
However, time has shown that motion sensor lighting was creating therapeutic challenges as many of the children and youth seen at our centre are sensitive to bright fluorescent lighting, especially those with sensory issues. Also, in some cases, the bright lighting can increase the potential for seizure activity.
The lighting retrofits have been well received by our clients and our clinicians — thank you Fort William Rotary!
“We are so grateful to Fort William Rotary for their continued support,” said Cindy Levanto-Kawahara, executive director for George Jeffrey Children’s Foundation.
“Over the years, Fort William Rotary has donated over $500,000 to our foundation through their very successful house lottery and I’m proud to be one of their fellow Rotarians.”
Rotary president Dawn Sebesta said, “I am really proud of my club’s hard work to keep this house lottery going for all of these years. Since 2004, our club has granted $6.5 million to local charities.”
The 2022 Fort William House Lottery is in its 36th year and there are still tickets available, help them sell out.
Tickets can be purchased online at fwrotaryhouselottery.ca.
