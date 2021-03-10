The Fort William Rotary House Lottery has kicked off their 35th annual draw.
Up for grabs this year is a home valued at $624,000. Located at 205 Bishop Ct. in the Sherwood Estates, the home boasts three bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement.
There is a four-piece main bathroom, ensuite and basement bathroom, quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and Mirage hardwood flooring is on the main floor.
Also featured is a high efficiency furnace, air conditioning and air exchange system, upgraded trim package, Frigidaire Professional Line kitchen appliances, a wooden deck, finished basement, gas fireplace and a heated garage.
