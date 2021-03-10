Big prize

David Knutson, left, chairman of the House Lottery committee, and Cynthia Judge, president of the Fort William Rotary Club, were on hand at 205 Bishop Ct. in Sherwood Estates to start this year’s Fort William Rotary House Lottery Draw.

 Sandi Krasowski

The Fort William Rotary House Lottery has kicked off their 35th annual draw.

Up for grabs this year is a home valued at $624,000. Located at 205 Bishop Ct. in the Sherwood Estates, the home boasts three bedrooms on the main floor and two in the basement.

There is a four-piece main bathroom, ensuite and basement bathroom, quartz counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and Mirage hardwood flooring is on the main floor.

Also featured is a high efficiency furnace, air conditioning and air exchange system, upgraded trim package, Frigidaire Professional Line kitchen appliances, a wooden deck, finished basement, gas fireplace and a heated garage.

