House prices, sales rising

Despite a 50 per cent drop in house sales during the COVID-19 lockdown

in March, April and May — the market rebounded during the rest of 2020.

 Brent Linton, CJ Staff

Housing sales in Thunder Bay remained strong last year despite the

effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown that started in March and went through April and May saw a

drop in home sales by more then 50 per cent.

“This was devastating coming into the spring,” Andrew Lawrence,

president of the Thunder Bay Real Estate Board told The

Chronicle-Journal on Tuesday.

“But by the end of the year we actually had made it all up,” said

Lawrence, who added that the demand was pent up and was able to balance

out.

“We only had a one per cent decrease for the board overall . . . we

were very, very flat which was awesome because at one point we were

afraid it wasn’t going to come back and we could have taken a

significant hit,” said Lawrence.

One problem with the city’s market was that with fewer listings and

more demand on the buying side, the price of houses have gone up.

Lawrence estimates that the average selling price is up by 7.5 to eight

per cent overall.

That 2020 price jump was consistent from June through December. The

average median selling price of a home is between $235,000 to $237,000

for single family residential properties.

Lawrence described the prices as steady now and noted that the

stay-at-home order has limited home showings.

“We are being very, very cautious about how the showings go, everybody

has to sign off on COVID-19 statements, they have to hand sanitize and

wear masks the whole time they are on the property,” said Lawrence, who

added that the number of people at the showings are also limited.

See the full story in the print and digital editions of The

Chronicle-Journal.

Tags

Recommended for you