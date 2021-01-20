Housing sales in Thunder Bay remained strong last year despite the
effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lockdown that started in March and went through April and May saw a
drop in home sales by more then 50 per cent.
“This was devastating coming into the spring,” Andrew Lawrence,
president of the Thunder Bay Real Estate Board told The
Chronicle-Journal on Tuesday.
“But by the end of the year we actually had made it all up,” said
Lawrence, who added that the demand was pent up and was able to balance
out.
“We only had a one per cent decrease for the board overall . . . we
were very, very flat which was awesome because at one point we were
afraid it wasn’t going to come back and we could have taken a
significant hit,” said Lawrence.
One problem with the city’s market was that with fewer listings and
more demand on the buying side, the price of houses have gone up.
Lawrence estimates that the average selling price is up by 7.5 to eight
per cent overall.
That 2020 price jump was consistent from June through December. The
average median selling price of a home is between $235,000 to $237,000
for single family residential properties.
Lawrence described the prices as steady now and noted that the
stay-at-home order has limited home showings.
“We are being very, very cautious about how the showings go, everybody
has to sign off on COVID-19 statements, they have to hand sanitize and
wear masks the whole time they are on the property,” said Lawrence, who
added that the number of people at the showings are also limited.
