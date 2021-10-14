Checking out the house

Fort William Rotary president Dawn Sebesta, left, hands over the

ceremonial key to this year’s lottery house winner, Katrina

Sutherland, on Wednesday.

 By Jodi Lundmark, CJ Staff

Katrina Sutherland was in shock when she heard she was the winner of

this year’s Fort William Rotary House Lottery.

“I actually forgot I bought a ticket and didn’t know the draw was

going on,” she said on Wednesday after touring the house on Wednesday

afternoon.

“I got off night shift and woke up to 25 messages asking if I won a

house. I didn’t know what was going on. It’s exciting.”

The house, located on Bishop Court, is worth more than $640,000 and

features five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Tickets for the house lottery sold out in just five weeks this year,

helping to raise $570,000 that will be donated to various local

charities.

Sutherland said knowing the money goes to help local groups is what

led her to support the house lottery and purchase a ticket, something

she’s done several times over the years.

After walking through the house, Sutherland said the home is

beautiful and it’s going to be a tough decision on whether to keep

the house or sell it.