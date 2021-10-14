Katrina Sutherland was in shock when she heard she was the winner of
this year’s Fort William Rotary House Lottery.
“I actually forgot I bought a ticket and didn’t know the draw was
going on,” she said on Wednesday after touring the house on Wednesday
afternoon.
“I got off night shift and woke up to 25 messages asking if I won a
house. I didn’t know what was going on. It’s exciting.”
The house, located on Bishop Court, is worth more than $640,000 and
features five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Tickets for the house lottery sold out in just five weeks this year,
helping to raise $570,000 that will be donated to various local
charities.
Sutherland said knowing the money goes to help local groups is what
led her to support the house lottery and purchase a ticket, something
she’s done several times over the years.
After walking through the house, Sutherland said the home is
beautiful and it’s going to be a tough decision on whether to keep
the house or sell it.
